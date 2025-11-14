Man Industries approves incorporation of two step-down subsidiaries

At board meeting held on 13 November 2025

The board of Man Industries (India) at its meeting held on 13 November 2025 has approved the incorporation of the following subsidiaries:

- Incorporation of a step-down subsidiary namely Man Coating Complex - L.L.C - S.P.C, being the subsidiary of Man Overseas Metal DMCC, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

- Incorporation of a step-down subsidiary namely Man Overseas Investment LLC, being the subsidiary of Man Overseas Metal DMCC, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News