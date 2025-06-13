Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Torrent Green Energy receives LoAs for 300 MW ISTS connected Wind Power Projects

Torrent Green Energy receives LoAs for 300 MW ISTS connected Wind Power Projects

Jun 13 2025
Under SECI -Tranche -XVIII

Torrent Green Energy, wholly owned subsidiary of Torrent Power, has received two Letters of Award from Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) on 11 June 2025 for setting up of 300 MW ISTS connected Wind power projects under Wind Tranche-XVIII. The approx. project cost is Rs 2,650 crore.

Jun 13 2025

