Torrent Power's arm wins 300 MW wind project from SECI under wind tranche-XVIII

Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Torrent Power said that its wholly owned subsidiary, Torrent Green Energy has been awarded a 300 MW wind power project by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) under the Wind Tranche-XVIII.

The company emerged as the successful bidder through a competitive bidding process and received the letter of award (LoA) on 11 June 2025.

The project, to be developed at a tariff of Rs 3.97 per unit, is expected to be commissioned within 24 months from the date of signing the power purchase agreement (PPA). The estimated investment for the project stands at approximately Rs 2,650 crore.

Torrent Power has strategically positioned renewables as a key growth driver. With this project, the companys renewable capacity under development rises to 3.3 GWp. Aligned with its sustainability goals and the Government of Indias target of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030, Torrent is steadily expanding its green energy portfolio. Alongside a balanced mix of wind and solar assets, the company is also actively exploring emerging green energy avenues such as pumped hydro and green hydrogen.

Torrent Power is a private sector integrated power utility engaged in the business of power generation, transmission and distribution.

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 1,059.57 crore in Q4 FY25 zoomed 146.27% as against Rs 430.24 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations fell 1.10% year on year to Rs 6,456.34 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Shares of Torrent Power rose 0.58% to Rs 1,407.55 om the BSE.

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

