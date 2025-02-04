Divis Laboratories Ltd up for third straight session

Divis Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 6074, up 3.23% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 64.18% in last one year as compared to a 8.43% jump in NIFTY and a 18.5% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Divis Laboratories Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 6074, up 3.23% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.05% on the day, quoting at 23606.2. The Sensex is at 78049.17, up 1.12%. Divis Laboratories Ltd has gained around 3.1% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Divis Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 6.05% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21361.6, up 1.48% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.02 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.03 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 6101.05, up 2.96% on the day. Divis Laboratories Ltd is up 64.18% in last one year as compared to a 8.43% jump in NIFTY and a 18.5% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 85.11 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

