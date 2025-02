Zydus Wellness consolidated net profit rises 2033.33% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.67% to Rs 450.80 crore

Net profit of Zydus Wellness rose 2033.33% to Rs 6.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 12.67% to Rs 450.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 400.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.450.80400.103.283.1715.309.8010.103.706.400.30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News