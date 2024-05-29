Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd spurts 1.81%, rises for third straight session

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd spurts 1.81%, rises for third straight session

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 2714.85, up 1.81% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 58.43% in last one year as compared to a 22.34% gain in NIFTY and a 53.84% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2714.85, up 1.81% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 22797.1. The Sensex is at 74741.23, down 0.57%. Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd has added around 2.74% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.22% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19215.75, up 0.91% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.85 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.39 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2709.35, up 1.25% on the day. Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up 58.43% in last one year as compared to a 22.34% gain in NIFTY and a 53.84% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 66.51 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

First Published: May 29 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

