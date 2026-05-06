Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd up for third consecutive session

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 4341.6, up 1.56% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 31.92% in last one year as compared to a 1.62% slide in NIFTY and a 12.19% slide in the Nifty Pharma index.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4341.6, up 1.56% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 24018.3. The Sensex is at 76839.15, down 0.23%. Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd has gained around 7.17% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 10.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23568.95, up 2.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.32 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.58 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4375, up 1.94% on the day. Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up 31.92% in last one year as compared to a 1.62% slide in NIFTY and a 12.19% slide in the Nifty Pharma index.