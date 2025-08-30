Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Torrent Power bags 1,600 MW coal based power plant project in Madhya Pradesh

Torrent Power bags 1,600 MW coal based power plant project in Madhya Pradesh

Image
Last Updated : Aug 30 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
Torrent Power has received Letter of Award (LOA) from MP Power Management Company (MPPMCL) for development of coal based New Power Plant of 1,600 MW in Madhya Pradesh (MP) and supply power generated from such plant to MPPMCL.

The project cost is Rs 22,000 crore with annual revenue of Rs 6,500 crore.

First Published: Aug 30 2025 | 3:45 PM IST

