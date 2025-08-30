Kernex Microsystems consortium receives LoA from DFCCI, New Delhi

Kernex Microsystems (India) (Consortium) has received a letter of acceptance from DFCCI, New Delhi for survey, design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of KA VACH (Train Collision Avoidance System), Towers and other Associated works in Double Line Automatic Signalling Section New Boraki-New Khurja In-New Bhaupur-New Unchdih-NewSonnagar (931 Km approx.) of Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor of DFCCIL.

The accepted Bid cost for the project is Rs. 209.82 crore (Incl. GST@18%).

The Completion period is 730 days from the date of LoA.



The cumulative orders received along with consortium and N partners from 01 April 2024 to till date is Rs, 3,346.35 crore (incl. GST).