BHEL acquires technology from Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) has signed a License Agreement for Transfer of Technology (LAToT) with Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory (DMRL), Hyderabad, a research laboratory of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The agreement pertains to transfer of technology for manufacture of Fused Silica Radar Domes by Cold Isostatic Pressing and Sintering Route.
DMRL, with its proven expertise in high temperature alloys and advanced ceramics, has transferred this critical technology to BHEL.
The Fused Silica Radar Domes Technology acquired from DMRL shall help BHEL to indigenously manufacture radar domes - a key component for seeker-based guidance in India's missile programmes - strengthening India's self-reliance in strategic defence systems.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app