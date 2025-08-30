BHEL acquires technology from Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) has signed a License Agreement for Transfer of Technology (LAToT) with Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory (DMRL), Hyderabad, a research laboratory of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The agreement pertains to transfer of technology for manufacture of Fused Silica Radar Domes by Cold Isostatic Pressing and Sintering Route.

DMRL, with its proven expertise in high temperature alloys and advanced ceramics, has transferred this critical technology to BHEL.

The Fused Silica Radar Domes Technology acquired from DMRL shall help BHEL to indigenously manufacture radar domes - a key component for seeker-based guidance in India's missile programmes - strengthening India's self-reliance in strategic defence systems.