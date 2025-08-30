Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TACC inks technical collaboration agreement with Ceylon Graphene Technologies

TACC inks technical collaboration agreement with Ceylon Graphene Technologies

Aug 30 2025
To accelerate commercialization and large-scale adoption of graphene and its derivatives

TACC, a wholly owned subsidiary of HEG and part of the LNJ Bhilwara Group, has signed a Technical Collaboration Agreement with Ceylon Graphene Technologies (CGT), a subsidiary of LOLC Holdings PLC and a global pioneer in graphene technologies, to jointly accelerate the commercialization and large-scale adoption of graphene and its derivatives.

Under this collaboration, CGT will bring its decade long expertise in graphene, technology scale up, and application development to support TACC in building state-of-the-art graphene production capabilities. In turn, TACC will leverage its deep-rooted understanding of graphite technology and carbon science, alongside proprietary process for graphene synthesis and expertise in application-based derivatives, to accelerate innovation and deliver cutting-edge material solutions.

The partnership also unites two strong legacies, and diverse business conglomerates the LNJ Bhilwara Group and the LOLC Group paving way for a secured foundation and a well guided path towards innovation and growth.

TACC's ongoing collaborations across sectors already provide clear demonstrations of this promise. In construction, TACC is working with the National Council for Cement and Building Materials (NCB) and the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) on graphene-based concrete solutions. In textiles, TACC has partnered with Birla Cellulose (a division of Grasim Industries) and RSWM Limited to advance the use of graphene in fabric innovation. These initiatives serve as strong citations of TACC's commitment to powering the future with graphene.

Aug 30 2025

