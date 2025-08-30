GTV Engineering revises Final Dividend

GTV Engineering, post effectiveness of sub-division of face value of its Equity shares from Rs.10 each to Rs.2 each has revised the Final Dividend for the Financial Year 2024-2025 to be Rs.0.10 per equity share of face value of Rs.2 each from its earlier declared Dividend of Rs.0.50 per equity share of Rs.10 each. The Final Dividend was earlier declared on 6th May 2025.

