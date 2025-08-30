Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GTV Engineering revises Final Dividend

Image
Last Updated : Aug 30 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
GTV Engineering, post effectiveness of sub-division of face value of its Equity shares from Rs.10 each to Rs.2 each has revised the Final Dividend for the Financial Year 2024-2025 to be Rs.0.10 per equity share of face value of Rs.2 each from its earlier declared Dividend of Rs.0.50 per equity share of Rs.10 each. The Final Dividend was earlier declared on 6th May 2025.

First Published: Aug 30 2025 | 3:39 PM IST

