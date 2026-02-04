Torrent Power Ltd gains for third straight session

Torrent Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 1392.9, up 1.65% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 4.44% in last one year as compared to a 8.55% jump in NIFTY and a 8.81% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The volume in the stock stood at 1.12 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.43 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1383.6, up 1.77% on the day.