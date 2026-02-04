Indian Oil Corporation Ltd spurts 2.27%, gains for third straight session

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 171.39, up 2.27% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 35.56% in last one year as compared to a 8.55% spurt in NIFTY and a 8.81% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 171.39, up 2.27% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 25723.35. The Sensex is at 83606.72, down 0.16%. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has risen around 3.87% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35657.55, up 1.76% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 186.76 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 112.13 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 171.91, up 2.19% on the day. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is up 35.56% in last one year as compared to a 8.55% spurt in NIFTY and a 8.81% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.