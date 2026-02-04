Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd soars 1.87%, Gains for third straight session

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 380.45, up 1.87% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 45.63% in last one year as compared to a 8.55% gain in NIFTY and a 8.81% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35657.55, up 1.76% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 52.38 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 77.95 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 380.75, up 1.53% on the day. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is up 45.63% in last one year as compared to a 8.55% gain in NIFTY and a 8.81% gain in the Nifty Energy index.