Torrent Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 1467, up 0.47% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 4.25% in last one year as compared to a 7.43% gain in NIFTY and a 10.47% gain in the Nifty Energy.

Torrent Power Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1467, up 0.47% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.55% on the day, quoting at 23237.85. The Sensex is at 73854.65, down 0.52%. Torrent Power Ltd has dropped around 12.73% in last one month.