Torrent Power Ltd up for third straight session

Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 1:32 PM IST
Torrent Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 1448.6, up 2.25% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 4.25% in last one year as compared to a 6.4% spurt in NIFTY and a 10.95% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Torrent Power Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1448.6, up 2.25% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.07% on the day, quoting at 25239.9. The Sensex is at 82763.96, up 1.06%. Torrent Power Ltd has risen around 1.58% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Torrent Power Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35608.95, up 0.67% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.48 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.6 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1450.6, up 2.31% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 25.05 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

