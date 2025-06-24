Tata Power Company Ltd rises for third straight session

Tata Power Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 402.75, up 2.48% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 6.5% in last one year as compared to a 6.4% jump in NIFTY and a 10.95% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Tata Power Company Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 402.75, up 2.48% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.07% on the day, quoting at 25239.9. The Sensex is at 82763.96, up 1.06%. Tata Power Company Ltd has gained around 0.04% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Tata Power Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35608.95, up 0.67% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 38.55 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 57.34 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 403.15, up 2.44% on the day. Tata Power Company Ltd is down 6.5% in last one year as compared to a 6.4% jump in NIFTY and a 10.95% jump in the Nifty Energy index.