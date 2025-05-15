Apollo Tyres Q4 PAT slumps 48% YoY to Rs 185 cr; recommends dividend of Rs 5/sh

Apollo Tyres reported a 47.85% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 184.62 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 354.08 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

However, revenue from operations grew by 2.64% to Rs 6,423.59 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Profit before exceptional items and tax fell 36.85% YoY to Rs 378.75 crore in Q4 FY25. The firm reported exceptional items of Rs 118.85 crore during the quarter.

The company reported an operating profit of Rs 837 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2025, down 18.57% compared to Rs 1,028 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

On the segmental front, the companys revenue from the Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa (APMEA) segment stood at Rs 4,648.96 crore (up 4.07% YoY), income from Europe was Rs 1,891.26 crore (up 1.45% YoY), while revenue from other regions stood at Rs 1,184.59 crore (up 26.24% YoY) during the period under review.

On a full-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit dropped by 34.87% to Rs 1,121.32 crore, on a 2.93% increase in total revenue to Rs 26123.42 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Also Read

Onkar Kanwar, chairman, Apollo Tyres said We acknowledge that our performance over the past few quarters has not met industry benchmarks and our own expectations. After a thorough internal review, we have identified the key challenges that contributed to this underperformance. With targeted strategies now in place to address these issues, we are confident in our ability to deliver stronger results in the coming quarters.

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a dividend of Rs 5 per equity share for FY25, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). The dividend will be paid/dispatched within 30 days from the conclusion of the AGM.

Apollo Tyres' principal business activity is the manufacturing and sale of automotive tyres.

The scrip rose 1.13% to Rs 480.60 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News