Intense Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Nelcast Ltd, BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd, HCL Infosystems Ltd and Shiva Texyarn Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 May 2025.

Intense Technologies Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 114 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 69383 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1556 shares in the past one month.

Nelcast Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 126.93. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 69531 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5953 shares in the past one month.

BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 99.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19870 shares in the past one month.

HCL Infosystems Ltd advanced 19.96% to Rs 18.81. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 26.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.06 lakh shares in the past one month.

Shiva Texyarn Ltd gained 19.53% to Rs 231. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 0 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 803 shares in the past one month.

