Torrent Power signs 10-year LNG supply deal with JERA

Torrent Power announced that it has signed a long-term Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with JERA Co., Inc. ("JERA"), for the supply of up to 0.27 million metric tonnes per annum of liquefied natural gas for ten years starting in 2027.

Under the agreement, the LNG will be used at Torrent Powers 2,730 MW combined-cycle gas-fired plants and to support its city gas distribution arm, Torrent Gas.

The company said the arrangement ensures long-term fuel availability for power generation and gas distribution, aligning with Indias push to increase natural gas in the energy mix. Torrent Power plans to explore additional medium- and long-term LNG procurement to meet rising demand across its operations.

According to the filing, Torrent Power has a generation portfolio of 4.96 GW, comprising gas-based, renewable, and coal-based capacity. Its distribution business supplies nearly 31 billion units of power to more than 4.21 million consumers across multiple states and union territories. Torrent Power is a leading integrated power utility company in India with a presence across the generation, transmission, and distribution of power. The companys standalone net profit surged 50.5% to Rs 723.71 crore on a 9.8% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 7,876 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. . Shares of Torrent Power fell 1.05% to Rs 1,240.90 on the BSE.