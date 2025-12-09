Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSE SME Helloji Holidays sets sail on a sunny debut voyage

Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Helloji Holidays traded at Rs 123.90 on the BSE, a premium of 5% compared with the issue price of Rs 118.

The scrip was listed at Rs 118, matching the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 123.90 and a low of Rs 115. About 5.02 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Helloji Holidays' IPO was subscribed 28.05 times. The issue opened for bidding on 2 December 2025 and it closed on 4 December 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed at Rs 110-118 per share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 6,64,800 equity shares. Promoters' shareholding reduced to 70% post-IPO from 96% pre-IPO.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for purchasing software, working capital requirements, and general corporate purpose.

Ahead of the IPO, Helloji Holidays on 1 December 2025, raised Rs 3.11 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 2.64 lakh shares at Rs 118 each to 2 anchor investors.

Helloji Holidays offer customized holiday packages for leisure travellers and provide end-to-end travel solutions, including domestic and international flight bookings, hotel and resort reservations, cruises, luxury car rentals, sightseeing, and destination management services. It provides a wide range of travel services, including domestic and international air ticketing, inbound and outbound tour packages, and global hotel, resort, and cruise reservations. In addition, we offer ancillary services such as travel insurance, passport and visa facilitation, luxury car rentals, and other related travel support. As on 31 October 2025, the company had 17 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 12.68 crore and net profit of Rs 0.90 crore for the period ended 30th September 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

