NSE SME Neochem Bio Solutions catalyses a sharp market reaction on listing

Neochem Bio Solutions was trading at Rs 112.90 on the NSE, a 15.20% premium to the issue price of Rs 98.

The stock listed at Rs 108, a 10.20% premium to the IPO price, and is currently up 4.54% over the listing price. It touched a high of Rs 113.40 and a low of Rs 102.60, with 23.81 lakh shares traded on the exchange.

Neochem Bio Solutions' IPO was subscribed 14.48 times. The issue opened for bidding on 2 December 2025 and it closed on 4 November 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 93 to Rs 98 per share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 45,88,800 equity shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding the long-term working capital requirements of the company, repayment/prepayment, in full or part, of all or certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company and general corporate purposes. Ahead of the IPO, Neochem Bio Solutions on 1 December 2025, raised Rs 12.77 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 13.03 lakh shares at Rs 98 per share to 7 anchor investors. Neochem Bio Solutions is engaged in the manufacturing of specialty performance chemicals, offering a diverse portfolio of over 350 customized formulations across four primary product segments: Polymers, Surfactants, Silicones, and Esters & bio-based sustainable solutions. Its products are essential to a wide range of industries, including textile and garment washing, home and personal care (HPC), institutional and industrial cleaners, water treatment, paints and coatings, paper and pulp, construction, rubber, and dyes and pigments. As of 30 September 2025, the company had 64 employees.