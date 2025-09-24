Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Total equity issuances come in at Rs 42604 crore in Aug-25, record highest in current FY

Total equity issuances come in at Rs 42604 crore in Aug-25, record highest in current FY

Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 6:16 PM IST
SEBI stated in a latest monthly update that in August 2025, a total of Rs 7432 crore was mobilised from primary market through equity and debt issuances. This was the lowest so far in the current financial and also the lowest since Jan-24. The decline was mainly due to lower private debt issuance, which reduced overall primary market activity. The average private debt issued between Apr-25 to Jul-25 was Rs 87,399 crore and in Aug-25, the amount stood at Rs 42,604 crore. Equity issuances performed relatively better as funds mobilized by public issues in Aug-25 were second highest of the fiscal year Western Region maintained its dominance both in terms of number of public equity issuances (IPO + rights) and amount raised, with 33 out of total 59 issues raising Rs 12,735 crore in Aug-25.

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 6:00 PM IST

