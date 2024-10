The Board of Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers at its meeting held on 09 October 2024 has accorded its approval for Placement of purchase order on Larsen & Toubro (Division L&T Hydrocarbon) for setting up of 1200 MTPD (DAP basis) Complex Fertilizer plant on LSTK Basis at RCF, Thal. The value of the order is Rs 1,000.27 crore.

