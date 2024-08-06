Total of 52.81 crore PM Jan-Dhan accounts opened so far

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Ministry of Finance stated in a latest update that a total of 52.81 crore PM Jan-Dhan accounts with deposit balance of Rs 2,30,792 crore opened as on 19.07.2024 under, Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana or PMJDY. The Government initiated the National Mission for Financial Inclusion (NMFI), namely, PMJDY in August, 2014 to provide universal banking services for every unbanked household based on the guiding principles of banking the unbanked, securing the unsecured, funding the unfunded and serving unserved and underserved areas. As of now, a total of 29.37 crore (55.6%) Jan-Dhan accounts belong to women and about 35.15 crore (66.6%) PMJDY accounts have been opened in rural and semi-urban areas.

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

