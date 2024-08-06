Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US dollar index attempts minor recovery from 7-month low

US dollar index attempts minor recovery from 7-month low

Image
Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

US dollar is attempting a minor recovery following a sharp downturn during the last couple of sessions amid persistently weakening US economic data giving a dull outlook for the US economy. The US macro data released last week showed that business activity in the manufacturing sector contracted more sharply than expected in July and jobs growth slowed more than anticipated last month. A Federal rate cut of greater magnitude is expected to offset the delayed rate cut that possibly accentuated economic downturn in the American economy. Currently, the dollar index is quoting at 102.75, up 0.28% on the day. This comes on the back of a near 2% decline in the past two days to a near 7-month low.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

'Bangladesh situation not serious enough to evacuate Indians': Jaishankar

Patanjali stock hits new high, up 7% on hopes of higher rural demand

Parliament LIVE: INDIA bloc MPs protest demanding rollback of 18% GST on premiums for life insurance

LIVE: Centre holds all-party meet on Bangladesh turmoil, EAM S Jaishankar briefs senior leaders

Stock Market LIVE: Indices hold gains amid positive breadth; Over 150 stocks hit 52-week highs

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 12:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story