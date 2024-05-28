Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Total Transport Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.63 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Total Transport Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.63 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:14 AM IST
Sales rise 31.04% to Rs 148.29 crore

Net Loss of Total Transport Systems reported to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 31.04% to Rs 148.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 113.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 76.15% to Rs 1.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.31% to Rs 488.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 590.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales148.29113.16 31 488.10590.27 -17 OPM %0.981.06 -1.452.48 - PBDT0.440.74 -41 6.9012.01 -43 PBT-0.710.06 PL 3.209.85 -68 NP-0.63-0.85 26 1.255.24 -76

First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

