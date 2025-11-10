Graphite India standalone net profit declines 49.45% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.16% to Rs 710.00 crore

Net profit of Graphite India declined 49.45% to Rs 92.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 182.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 21.16% to Rs 710.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 586.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

