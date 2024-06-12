Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Toyam Sports reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.39 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Toyam Sports reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.39 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 12 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 28.57% to Rs 0.90 crore

Net Loss of Toyam Sports reported to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs -0.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs -1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 12.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 39.23% to Rs 4.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales-0.90-1.26 29 4.723.39 39 OPM %227.78295.24 -9.75-362.24 - PBDT-1.26-3.83 67 1.25-12.27 LP PBT-1.31-3.85 66 1.20-12.31 LP NP-1.39-3.76 63 1.12-12.22 LP

First Published: Jun 12 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

