TP Solar wins contract worth Rs 632 cr from SECI

Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
To supply solar modules in Ramagiri, Andhra Pradesh

TP Solar, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL) and a subsidiary of The Tata Power Company (Tata Power), has secured a contract worth ₹632 crore from the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for the supply of 292.5 MWp DCR (Domestic Content Requirement) Solar Modules in Ramagiri, Andhra Pradesh.

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 1:10 PM IST

