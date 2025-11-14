Paras Defence and Space Technologies consolidated net profit rises 48.92% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.39% to Rs 105.72 crore

Net profit of Paras Defence and Space Technologies rose 48.92% to Rs 20.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 21.39% to Rs 105.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 87.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

