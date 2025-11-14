Naga Dhunseri Group reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.01 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4413.64% to Rs 168.81 crore

Net loss of Naga Dhunseri Group reported to Rs 2.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 11.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4413.64% to Rs 168.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.168.813.7415.5487.7020.763.1615.433.04-2.0111.50

