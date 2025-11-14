Mishka Exim consolidated net profit rises 235.71% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 628.10% to Rs 8.81 crore

Net profit of Mishka Exim rose 235.71% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 628.10% to Rs 8.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.8.811.216.477.440.650.200.620.170.470.14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News