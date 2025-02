TPL Plastech consolidated net profit rises 17.86% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.14% to Rs 91.04 crore

Net profit of TPL Plastech rose 17.86% to Rs 6.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 10.14% to Rs 91.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 82.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.91.0482.6612.0412.019.768.528.417.166.935.88

