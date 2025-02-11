Grasim Industries consolidated net profit declines 40.64% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.85% to Rs 34792.85 crore

Net profit of Grasim Industries declined 40.64% to Rs 898.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1514.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 8.85% to Rs 34792.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 31965.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.34792.8531965.4819.5321.563980.024716.172448.443471.74898.971514.44

