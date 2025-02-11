Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Grasim Industries consolidated net profit declines 40.64% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Sales rise 8.85% to Rs 34792.85 crore

Net profit of Grasim Industries declined 40.64% to Rs 898.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1514.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 8.85% to Rs 34792.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 31965.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales34792.8531965.48 9 OPM %19.5321.56 -PBDT3980.024716.17 -16 PBT2448.443471.74 -29 NP898.971514.44 -41

