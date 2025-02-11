Vindhya Telelinks consolidated net profit declines 43.15% in the December 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Feb 11 2025
Sales decline 4.30% to Rs 1037.12 crore

Net profit of Vindhya Telelinks declined 43.15% to Rs 39.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 68.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 4.30% to Rs 1037.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1083.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1037.121083.74 -4 OPM %6.276.95 -PBDT57.8099.14 -42 PBT51.8992.11 -44 NP39.0968.76 -43

First Published: Feb 11 2025

