Vindhya Telelinks consolidated net profit declines 43.15% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Vindhya Telelinks declined 43.15% to Rs 39.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 68.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 4.30% to Rs 1037.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1083.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1037.121083.746.276.9557.8099.1451.8992.1139.0968.76

