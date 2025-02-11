Transpek Industry consolidated net profit declines 24.36% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.64% to Rs 170.04 crore

Net profit of Transpek Industry declined 24.36% to Rs 10.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 14.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 14.64% to Rs 170.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 148.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.170.04148.3214.1118.6625.7628.6213.6319.9610.6514.08

Powered by Capital Market - Live News