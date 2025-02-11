Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Transpek Industry consolidated net profit declines 24.36% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Sales rise 14.64% to Rs 170.04 crore

Net profit of Transpek Industry declined 24.36% to Rs 10.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 14.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 14.64% to Rs 170.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 148.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales170.04148.32 15 OPM %14.1118.66 -PBDT25.7628.62 -10 PBT13.6319.96 -32 NP10.6514.08 -24

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 8:05 AM IST

