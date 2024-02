TPL Plastech standalone net profit rises 16.67% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 20.09% to Rs 82.66 crore

Net profit of TPL Plastech rose 16.67% to Rs 5.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 5.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 20.09% to Rs 82.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 68.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.82.6668.8312.0111.038.527.537.166.145.885.04

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel