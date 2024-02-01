Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tracxn Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Tracxn Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Naksh Precious Metals Ltd, Ausom Enterprise Ltd, 3i Infotech Ltd and Growington Ventures India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 February 2024.

Tracxn Technologies Ltd tumbled 13.04% to Rs 100.05 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 5.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.56 lakh shares in the past one month.

Naksh Precious Metals Ltd crashed 8.72% to Rs 16.43. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.38 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ausom Enterprise Ltd lost 7.98% to Rs 84.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 19792 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13072 shares in the past one month.

3i Infotech Ltd shed 6.57% to Rs 57.49. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.05 lakh shares in the past one month.

Growington Ventures India Ltd slipped 6.50% to Rs 17.25. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.73 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

