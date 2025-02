Tracxn Technologies standalone net profit declines 36.04% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.18% to Rs 21.39 crore

Net profit of Tracxn Technologies declined 36.04% to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 1.18% to Rs 21.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 21.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.21.3921.142.158.751.962.931.922.891.422.22

