Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kamat Hotels launches 70-key eco-luxury Orchid Hotel in Panchgani

Kamat Hotels launches 70-key eco-luxury Orchid Hotel in Panchgani

Image
Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Kamat Hotels (India) announced the grand opening of The Orchid Hotel in Panchgani, Maharashtra, a 70-key eco-luxury property operating under a leased model.

This strategic expansion further strengthens KHILs footprint in Maharashtra's burgeoning leisure and hill-station tourism segment.

Located in the picturesque Sahyadri mountain ranges, Panchgani is renowned for its colonial-era charm, year-round pleasant climate, and popular tourist spots such as Table Land, Parsi Point, and local strawberry farms. Capitalizing on this high-demand destination, KHIL's new offering is positioned to cater to both domestic and international travellers seeking premium experiences in nature-rich locales.

The Orchid Hotel, Panchgani features 47 guest rooms and 23 luxury tent accommodations, blending comfort with eco-conscious design. Key amenities include a swimming pool, 20,000 sq. ft. of open lawns, a banquet hall for private functions, and a multi-cuisine all-day dining restaurant. Designed as a venue for destination weddings, family getaways, and corporate retreats, the property aims to tap into the rising demand for experiential travel.

Dr. Vithal Venkatesh Kamat, executive chairman & managing director, remarked, Panchgani holds a special place as one of Maharashtras most popular leisure destinations. With The Orchid Hotel, Panchgani, we are proud to extend our eco-friendly luxury hospitality to travellers seeking both relaxation and rejuvenation.

Vishal Vithal Kamat, executive director, added, We see strong potential for Panchgani as a wedding and celebration hub. With spacious rooms, multi-cuisine dining, and venues for celebrations, we look forward to welcoming couples, families, and travellers to discover the perfect balance of comfort, nature, and sustainability with us.

Kamat Hotels (India) operates a diverse portfolio of luxury and mid-premium hotels across India. Their brands include the "Orchid" chain, along with Fort JadhavGadh, Mahodadhi Palace, Lotus Resorts, and IRA by Orchid. The company focuses on continuous property improvement and expansion, primarily utilizing lease agreements, revenue sharing, and management contracts for growth.

The companys consolidated net profit zoomed 240.2% to Rs 3.64 crore on 12.1% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 82.1 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Shares of Kamat Hotels (India) rose 0.25% to Rs 321.80 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bharat Gears Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Nifty below 25,100 level; media shares decline

Yen weakens past 148 as Powell tempers Fed easing hopes

Larsen & Toubro forms strategic partnership with Bharat Electronics

Tata Investment soars over 23% in two days

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 12:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story