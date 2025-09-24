Kamat Hotels launches 70-key eco-luxury Orchid Hotel in Panchgani

Kamat Hotels (India) announced the grand opening of The Orchid Hotel in Panchgani, Maharashtra, a 70-key eco-luxury property operating under a leased model.

This strategic expansion further strengthens KHILs footprint in Maharashtra's burgeoning leisure and hill-station tourism segment.

Located in the picturesque Sahyadri mountain ranges, Panchgani is renowned for its colonial-era charm, year-round pleasant climate, and popular tourist spots such as Table Land, Parsi Point, and local strawberry farms. Capitalizing on this high-demand destination, KHIL's new offering is positioned to cater to both domestic and international travellers seeking premium experiences in nature-rich locales.

The Orchid Hotel, Panchgani features 47 guest rooms and 23 luxury tent accommodations, blending comfort with eco-conscious design. Key amenities include a swimming pool, 20,000 sq. ft. of open lawns, a banquet hall for private functions, and a multi-cuisine all-day dining restaurant. Designed as a venue for destination weddings, family getaways, and corporate retreats, the property aims to tap into the rising demand for experiential travel.

Dr. Vithal Venkatesh Kamat, executive chairman & managing director, remarked, Panchgani holds a special place as one of Maharashtras most popular leisure destinations. With The Orchid Hotel, Panchgani, we are proud to extend our eco-friendly luxury hospitality to travellers seeking both relaxation and rejuvenation. Vishal Vithal Kamat, executive director, added, We see strong potential for Panchgani as a wedding and celebration hub. With spacious rooms, multi-cuisine dining, and venues for celebrations, we look forward to welcoming couples, families, and travellers to discover the perfect balance of comfort, nature, and sustainability with us. Kamat Hotels (India) operates a diverse portfolio of luxury and mid-premium hotels across India. Their brands include the "Orchid" chain, along with Fort JadhavGadh, Mahodadhi Palace, Lotus Resorts, and IRA by Orchid. The company focuses on continuous property improvement and expansion, primarily utilizing lease agreements, revenue sharing, and management contracts for growth.