Mahindra Lifespace gains on inking Rs 1,650-cr pact with Livingstone Infra

Mahindra Lifespace Developers rose 1.83% to Rs 352.95 has announced a partnership with Livingstone Infra (LS) for a cluster redevelopment project in Mahalaxmi, featuring a gross development value (GDV) of Rs 1,650 crore.

The project is located in the prestigious Mahalaxmi area, one of South Mumbai's most sought-after neighborhoods. Its prime location offers excellent connectivity, ensuring convenient access to major business districts, essential services, and popular leisure destinations across South Mumbai.

Amit Kumar Sinha, MD & CEO, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, said, This development marks Mahindra Lifespaces strategic expansion into South Mumbais premium real estate market by creating residences that contribute to Mumbais urban renewal. The redevelopment aims to showcase cutting-edge design, sustainable elements, and premium amenities, enhancing the citys skyline.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers is the real estate and infrastructure development arm of the Mahindra Group. The company's development footprint spans 35.06 million square feet of completed, ongoing, and forthcoming residential projects across seven Indian cities and over 5,000 acres of ongoing and forthcoming projects under development/management at its integrated developments/industrial clusters across four locations.

The company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 22.47 crore in Q3 FY25, compared with net profit of Rs 50.02 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 104.02% YoY to Rs 167.28 crore in Q3 FY25.

