Transformers & Rectifiers appoints Mukul Srivastava as CEO

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) said that its board has approved the appointment of Mukul Srivastava as chief executive officer (CEO) of the company with effect from 08 July 2025.

Mukul Srivastava is a seasoned professional with over 3 decades of rich experience in Executive Leadership, P&L management, and driving growth across multi-products. He has worked extensively in the Electrical Industry, particularly in the Transformers and Switchgear segments.

Mukul Srivastava expertise spans across Power and Distribution Transformers, Instrument Transformers, Condenser Bushings, Vacuum Circuit Breakers, Ring Main Units, Unitized Sub Stations, Gas Insulated Switchgears, and Numerical Relays. He joins us from CG Power & Industrial Solutions.