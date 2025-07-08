Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Transformers & Rectifiers appoints Mukul Srivastava as CEO

Transformers & Rectifiers appoints Mukul Srivastava as CEO

Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Transformers and Rectifiers (India) said that its board has approved the appointment of Mukul Srivastava as chief executive officer (CEO) of the company with effect from 08 July 2025.

Mukul Srivastava is a seasoned professional with over 3 decades of rich experience in Executive Leadership, P&L management, and driving growth across multi-products. He has worked extensively in the Electrical Industry, particularly in the Transformers and Switchgear segments.

Mukul Srivastava expertise spans across Power and Distribution Transformers, Instrument Transformers, Condenser Bushings, Vacuum Circuit Breakers, Ring Main Units, Unitized Sub Stations, Gas Insulated Switchgears, and Numerical Relays. He joins us from CG Power & Industrial Solutions.

Gujarat-based Transformers & Rectifiers (India) is engaged in manufacturing of transformers and reactors in India. It erves a wide range of sectors, including power generation, transmission and distribution, railways, renewable energy, infrastructure, industrial manufacturing, etc.

The company's consolidated net profit surged 125% to Rs 94.17 crore on a 32% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 676.48 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

Shares of Transformers and Rectifiers shed 0.86% to Rs 484.45 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 12:49 PM IST

