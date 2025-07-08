Rajesh Power Services jumps on securing Rs 220-cr order from MGVCL

Rajesh Power Services rose 3.70% to Rs 1,400 after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 220.18 crore from Madhya Gujarat Vij Company (MGVCL), Vadodara, Gujarat.

The order is for a turnkey project involving the supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of 11 kV Medium Voltage Covered Conductor (MVCC) under two key state schemesKisan Suryoday Yojana (KSY) and Vanbandhu Kalyan Yojana (VKY-2). The project is scheduled to be completed within 9 months.

Rajesh Power Services (RPSL) provides consultancy to state transmission and distribution companies, private utilities, and industries.

On a full-year basis, the companys net profit surged 285.5% to Rs 26.02 crore on a 37.5% jump in net sales to Rs 284.97 crore in FY25 over FY24.