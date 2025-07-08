Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TVS Supply Chain Solutions allots 6,530 equity shares under ESOP

TVS Supply Chain Solutions allots 6,530 equity shares under ESOP

Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
TVS Supply Chain Solutions has allotted 6,530 equity shares under TVS SCS Management Incentive Plan II, 2018. Post allotment, the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs 44,11,69,497/- comprising of 44,11,69,497 equity shares of Re 1/- each, fully paid-up to Rs 44,11,76,027 /- comprising of 44,11,76,027 equity shares of Re 1/- each.

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

