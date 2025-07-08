TVS Supply Chain Solutions allots 6,530 equity shares under ESOP

TVS Supply Chain Solutions has allotted 6,530 equity shares under TVS SCS Management Incentive Plan II, 2018. Post allotment, the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs 44,11,69,497/- comprising of 44,11,69,497 equity shares of Re 1/- each, fully paid-up to Rs 44,11,76,027 /- comprising of 44,11,76,027 equity shares of Re 1/- each.

