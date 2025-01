Transformers & Rectifiers India consolidated net profit rises 251.51% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 51.44% to Rs 559.36 crore

Net profit of Transformers & Rectifiers India rose 251.51% to Rs 54.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 15.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 51.44% to Rs 559.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 369.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.559.36369.3515.1610.4180.2226.8973.7320.5854.7315.57

