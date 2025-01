Vivid Mercantile standalone net profit declines 53.57% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 293.75% to Rs 1.89 crore

Net profit of Vivid Mercantile declined 53.57% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 293.75% to Rs 1.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1.890.484.23-1125.000.761.630.751.600.651.40

