Volumes jump at MMTC Ltd counter

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd, Capri Global Capital Ltd, Anant Raj Ltd, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 08 January 2025.

MMTC Ltd witnessed volume of 418.96 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 28.99 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14.45 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.26% to Rs.76.09. Volumes stood at 11.15 lakh shares in the last session.

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd registered volume of 164.74 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16.22 lakh shares. The stock rose 17.55% to Rs.1,071.00. Volumes stood at 2.32 lakh shares in the last session.

Capri Global Capital Ltd witnessed volume of 4.58 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 82154 shares. The stock increased 0.64% to Rs.186.82. Volumes stood at 40958 shares in the last session.

Anant Raj Ltd notched up volume of 55.93 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10.36 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.85% to Rs.927.55. Volumes stood at 12.93 lakh shares in the last session.

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd saw volume of 154.09 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 29.79 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.63% to Rs.148.32. Volumes stood at 22.04 lakh shares in the last session.

