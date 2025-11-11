Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

HBL Engineering Ltd, Paisalo Digital Ltd, Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd and Bajaj Finance Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 November 2025.

Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd crashed 9.96% to Rs 282.9 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 20.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.07 lakh shares in the past one month.

HBL Engineering Ltd tumbled 8.46% to Rs 1006.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 15.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.06 lakh shares in the past one month. Paisalo Digital Ltd lost 7.78% to Rs 33.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.51 lakh shares in the past one month. Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd shed 7.72% to Rs 966.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 16014 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1999 shares in the past one month.